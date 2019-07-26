Great Falls Village Green Day School leaders are hoping to lower the age of the school’s youngest students, and on July 24 won support from the Fairfax County Planning Commission.
Commission members voted unanimously to recommend the Board of Supervisors approved the school’s plans to reduce its minimum enrollment age from 2 years to 3 months. The school, located on 4.3 acres at 790 Walker Road, would continue to serve students through age 12.
The school’s application did not propose any increase in the size of the current facility, the overall size of its student enrollment or how many could be on site at any given time, said Planning Commission member John Ulfelder (Dranesville District).
“This is a simple and straightforward application,” Ulfelder said. “The Village Green Day School has been a fixture in Great Falls since it was first established 40 years ago.”
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to make the final decision on the matter July 30, after the Sun Gazette’s print-edition deadline.
County supervisors in October 2005 boosted the school’s maximum enrollment from 225 to 250 students and agreed to allow no more than 150 students on site at any given time, up from 125. The school also is limited to 35 staff members on the campus at any one time.
Planning Commission member James Hart (At-Large) at a July 18 public hearing on the matter inquired why county officials on previous occasions had not insisted that the school widen its drive aisle from the 18 feet to the required 23.
A county planning staffer responded that those applications had not warranted that much work and construction on the property. The most recent application, to lower the enrollment age, did not affect adjacent roadways, the staffer said.
Great Falls Village Green Day School has been approved by the Virginia Department of Social Services to serve the younger students, said Jason Lody, CEO and executive head of school.
“Our building meets all of the physical qualifications necessary to operate an infant-care program, so we did not have to modify our facility in any way,” he said.
Hart took the lead on the application at the Commission’s July 18 meeting because Commissioner John Ulfelder was unable to attend, due to a mishap.
Ulfelder on July 24 thanked Hart for handling the case’s public hearing in his stead and alluded briefly to the incident that had sidelined him.
“I just want to advise people I learned literally that you can’t herd cats, and two, if you try, the consequences can be very difficult,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.