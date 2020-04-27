Green Hedges School responded “nimbly and swiftly” to the COVID-19 crisis by implementing a distance-learning program for students and their parents, officials told the Sun Gazette last week.
“We considered what technology would work best for our community and what our teachers could adapt to without feeling overwhelmed,” they said.
The private school, located in Vienna, has had “very few wrinkles” since implementing the distance-learning regimen after spring break at the end of March, said Head of School Jennifer Bohnen.
“It’s like school never stopped. It just continued to happen in their homes,” she told the Sun Gazette.
Students still are getting all their core academic content from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., mostly via live lessons online, Bohnen said. The school on April 24 did activities across grade levels so pupils could interact, she said.
“They miss each other,” Bohnen said.
The school still is refining and enhancing its distance-learning program, and obtains regular feedback by surveying parents and teachers and meeting with them online meetings via Zoom.
Now that the school has established a new daily routine and distance-learning participants have become comfortable with the various classroom and instructional tools in use, teachers more easily can design lessons, manage classroom time and verify students’ understanding.
“They remain committed to the essential curricular goals set forth at the start of the year and are finding both traditional and creative approaches to help their students engage and apply their cognitive and creative energies in this online setting,” school officials said.
The distance-learning program lets students balance their time online with their teachers, but also gets away from their computer screens to complete assignments.
While many teachers conduct “synchronous” lessons – i.e., at a set time with students watching together – some art, music, French and physical-education teachers post pre-recorded “asynchronous” lessons that students may view at their convenience.
The goal is to keep students engaged with teachers and classmates daily, but not have them attend all lessons together at the same time or spend too much time in front of their iPads, officials said.
The school posts schedules for each grade online. Green Hedges’ teachers begin each day with a morning meeting or advisory, then meet with students throughout the day and give them assignments. Teachers try to keep lessons as simple as possible, focusing on essential skills, and continue exposing students to the arts and nurturing their creativity, school officials said.
Green Hedges is using Zoom, Google Classroom, Seesaw and other apps such as FlipGrid and EdPuzzle. School leaders soon hope to give teachers extra training in screencasting and remote-instruction lesson design.
As at other local schools, Green Hedges’ event calendar has been altered by the public-health crisis.
The school now will hold its annual Grandparents’ Day “virtually” on May 8 and is exploring ways to conduct its awards ceremony remotely. Officials have postponed the graduation ceremony for the school’s 12 eighth-graders in hopes that the school community will be able to gather later this summer to celebrate their achievements.
The school also soon will put on two plays via Zoom and will go ahead with field trips as planned, online instead of in person, Bohnen said. Green Hedges’ eighth-graders will take a virtual three-day trip to New York City. Attractions will include a Broadway show and numerous museum visits, she said.
With Green Hedges’ classrooms shut, the school is thoroughly cleaning its campus, which normally would have taken place in the summer. Cleaning crews now have uninterrupted access to deep-clean all surfaces, do touch-ups on classrooms, clean and wax floors, and paint walls. Green Hedges also is beautifying its campus grounds and organizing storage spaces to make it easier to find materials starting in the fall.
The school still is enrolling students and has seen increased interest across all grade levels, officials said. Financial aid is available to help families defray tuition costs.
Green Hedges pushed back the start time for its summer camp for children ages 3 through 7. The camp now is slated to begin June 29 and end Aug. 14. The school also this fall will launch a Montessori program for 2-year-olds.
Green Hedges plans to host virtual focus groups for parents outside the school community. “We would like to connect and hear from families on how Green Hedges School can help enrich their child’s academic journey,” officials said.
The first focus group will be held May 7 at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, visit Green Hedges School’s website, www.greenhedges.org.
