Prince William County Public Schools has appointed Kimberly A. Gudinas as associate superintendent for western elementary schools.
She replaces Dr. Jarcelynn M. Hart, who retired from the role June 30. Gudinas previously served as the school system’s management support director of elementary schools since September 2022.
As associate superintendent for western elementary schools, Gudinas will provide support and direction, in collaboration with fellow elementary school associate superintendents, Todd Erickson and Kim Werle, to the county’s elementary schools. She will directly oversee 21 elementary schools serving about 14,000 students and also serve as an executive cabinet member.
Gudinas joined the school system in July 2012 as an assistant principal at Fitzgerald Elementary School. She later served as principal of Fitzgerald and Kerrydale elementary schools. She also worked at the division level as supervisor of integrated professional learning. Before coming to Prince William, Gudinas taught kindergarten and first, second and third grades.
She holds a master’s degree in education leadership and a bachelor’s degree in child development from Lynchburg College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.