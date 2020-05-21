The Vienna Town Council at its May 18 work session got some welcome news from Fairfax County Public Schools officials: Louise Archer Elementary School will begin receiving renovations in a couple of years.
In the meantime, the Council and the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals will have to renew the permits, respectively, for two classroom trailers and a modular-classroom area at the school
The Council on June 15 will consider renewing trailer usage at the school for another two years. The school system’s conditional-use request for the modular classrooms is expected to go before the Vienna Planning Commission on May 27 and then to the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals on July 16.
The Council for years, and often very grudgingly, has allowed the school system to operate classroom trailers at the school. Approvals for the trailers and modular classrooms will expire this summer, and FCPS officials are hoping to extend them in order to conduct renovations at the school. Once renovations are complete, the modular classrooms and trailers will be removed, FCPS officials said.
The school system has set aside $1.12 million in fiscal 2021 to plan the renovations and conduct design work. A team consisting of Rinker Design Associates PC, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Architecture Inc. already is working on those efforts.
The school system would seek required permits for the $29.3 million project during fiscal 2021, then undertake construction for three years, finishing in August 2025.
Mayor Laurie DiRocco urged school officials to speak with Historic Vienna Inc., which has plentiful materials regarding Louise Archer’s past as a school for African-American students.
“We are very glad to see this moving forward as planned,” DiRocco said of the renovations. “It has been a long time coming, and we’re grateful it’s moving in the right direction.”
The Louise Archer renovations will be among those occurring under the school system’s $1 billion capital-improvement program for fiscal years 2021-2025.
It is “very much possible” the school will need extra trailers while the facilities are being renovated, said Sunny Sarna, an FCPS engineer. School officials will be able to give the Council a better idea at a work session this fall of how many trailers will be required, he said.
“There are no unused classrooms at Louise Archer today,” said John McGranahan Jr., an attorney representing the school system.
Construction will occur while the school is in session, but FCPS officials do not expect this to cause a shortage of classrooms or force some students to attend different schools, Sarna said.
Council member Pasha Majdi, who attended Louise Archer as a child and has been a persistent critic of long-term trailers at the school, asked for a timeline as to how often those portable classrooms had been approved.
The modular-classroom unit at Louise Archer was built in 2005. Two trailers were at the site before the town passed an ordinance pertaining to them, McGranahan said. August 2011 was the first time FCPS officials came to the Council regarding trailers, that time for permission to add a third one at Louise Archer, he said.
FCPS officials returned in December 2012 to ask for two-year extensions for the pair of trailers that had been occupying the site. The Council in 2016 renewed the use of all three trailers and the school system subsequently removed one of the those because it no longer was needed.
The Council most recently approved trailer-use extensions at Louise Archer in December 2018. Because the school system was late in seeking the renewal, the Council only gave a two-year extension starting from August that year, when the existing permit had expired, McGranahan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.