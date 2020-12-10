The National Scholastic Press Association has awarded Pacemaker Awards to TJ Today of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (Erinn Harris, adviser; Justin Chang, Irina Lee and Grace Mak, editors) and The Highlander of McLean High School (Lindsay Benedict, adviser; Nicholas Lohman, Dasha Makarishcheva and Ava Rotondo, editors).
Additionally, staff members from The Highlander received several individual awards in a variety of competitions.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
