It was an unprecedented senior year, and to honor their perseverance, the Glencarlyn community recently honored its members of the Class of 2020 with a photo shoot at the Glencarlyn Library, conducted by retired Washington Post photojournalist Gerald Martineau.
The event was sponsored by the community’s civic association, and while Martineau was taking the portraits, fellow photojournalist Lloyd Wolf was chronicling the entire event.
Most of the students attended Washington-Liberty High School.
The idea for the photo shoot came from the example set by Matt Mendelsohn, who has been photographing all members of the Yorktown High School senior class. Like Martineau, the effort by Mendelsohn was conducted pro-bono to honor the students’ achievements.
