A student at Edison High School emerged the winner of the American Legion Oratorical Contest, held on Dec. 8 at American Legion Post 270 in McLean.
Kheira Bekkadja received a stipend and now will move on to regional competition, to be held in Fairfax in January.
Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Bekkadja impressed the judges with a speech titled “Enough is Enough!”
Two students at King Abdullah Academy – Zakia Syed and Noor Abuzinadah – earned second and third place, respectively.
Toastmasters International provided judges for the contest.
Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high-school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public-speaking skills.
