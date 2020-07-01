The Arlington Historical Society and Columbia Masonic Lodge have announced winners of the groups’ annual historical-essay competition.
The 2020 competition marked the centennial of the renaming of “Alexandria County” as “Arlington County,” and asked participating students to pen an essay on an individual or group that had made a significant contribution to Arlington in the past 100 years.
“We were delighted to have exceptional entries from students in three different high schools, all focused on different people throughout Arlington’s history,” organizers said.
First prize went to Julia Brodsky, a student at H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, for an essay on longtime County Board member Ellen Bozman. Brodsky earned $1,000 and will have her essay published in the Arlington Historical Magazine.
Second prize ($500) went to Noah Silva, a student at Yorktown High School, who wrote about Edmund Campbell. Third place ($250) went to Ana Concha, a student at Yorktown, who wrote about Salvadorean migrants.
Fourth place ($75 each) went to Claire Terry of Yorktown, who wrote about Dr. Peyston Chichester; Fiona Slattery of Yorktown, who wrote about Elizabeth Campbell; and Josie Hughes of Yorktown, who wrote about Dorothy Hamm.
The winning essays are available on the Website at https://www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org/featured-articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.