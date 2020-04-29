This week, the foundation delivered to over 37 families, and says each week that number gets larger.
Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood and US Foods is helping acquire and store the food.
The foundation works with Prince William County Public Schools social workers to identify school aged kids who are in immediate need of food and other essentials. But fundraising isn't keeping up with demand.
"This pandemic has hit low-income families the hardest, and many are desperate right now," the foundation said in a Facebook post.
The group says $150 can feed a family of six for two weeks, but any amount will helps.
They are also looking for local volunteers to sort, pack and deliver food to families (in a socially distant, responsible way).
"This organization completely redesigned and redirected their services to begin buying groceries for families and delivering groceries to the front door of the referred families," school social worker Jennifer Roberts said in a note to InsideNoVa. "Families are overjoyed and emotional with appreciation of this type of help. I can attest there is no other organization providing groceries to families in our community like this."
Want to help? Sign up on the website! www.kumacares.org
