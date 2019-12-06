Housing provider honors those supporting local youth

AHC Inc. recently honored two individuals and a business for their support of students living in the non-profit housing provider’s Arlington rental communities.
Aisha Farooq, Ronn Levine and a team from MasterCard were saluted for their support and honored with the 2019 Community Builder accolades.
The recipients “are not only planting the seeds of success for our students, but also helping our programs grow,” said Jennifer Endo, AHC’s vice president of community relations.
Levine has served as a volunteer with the after-school program for more than two decades in a variety of ways. “When you get honored for something you enjoy, that’s as good as it gets,” he said.
Farooq participated in AHC’s educational programs as a teenager, was the first in her family to go to college and now is giving back by mentoring a high-school student.
“AHC’s educational programs really helped me navigate through the college process – I wanted to put my time in to help someone else succeed,” she said.
MasterCard has broadened relations with AHC’s student programs over the past year. Six longtime tutors were honored: Bruce Clarke, Chris Dieckhaus, Liz Liang, Nyk Lotocky, Jason Rubin and Radha Sambasivan.
“I feel like I’m making a lasting impact,” Dieckhous said.
AHC’s resident-services programs reach more than 3,000 local residents each year through on-site education and social-service programs and activities.
