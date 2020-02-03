The Northern Virginia Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at George Mason University. The regional competition combines the Fairfax, George Washington, and Northern VA Chapters of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers.
About 460 students in sixth through eighth grades at 54 elementary and middle schools competed at the events. They have been practicing since the fall and were selected to represent their schools at the competition. Students compete as school teams and as individuals.
The top teams, team members, and coaches from each Chapter are the following:
Fairfax Chapter Area
1. Nysmith School (Coach: JoMarie Broccoli)
Students: Sahithi Atluri, Kinnari Chaubal, Rishabh Kumaran, Zani Xu
2. Rocky Run Middle School (Coach: Melanie Roller)
Students: Samarth Bhargav, Vishal Nandakumar, Kedar Prasad, Joshua Yoo
3. Rachel Carson Middle School (Coach: Kristen Shebek)
Students: Tejesh Dandu, Alan Fan, Sophia Lu, Emi Zhang
George Washington Chapter Area
1. South County Middle School (Coach: Jayna Yun)
Students: Akul Dixit, Varun Korisapati, Kush Patel, Siya Patel
2. Queen of Apostles Catholic School (Coach: Pierre Fabien)
Students: Samantha Battaglia, Miguel De Guzman, Nicholas Miller, Anthony Rodriguez
Northern VA Chapter Area
1. Longfellow Middle School (Coach: Patti Freeman)
Students: Michelle Kang, David Wei, Laura Zhang, Angeline Zhao
2. BASIS Independent McLean (Coach: Tyler Sullivan)
Students: Aiden Feyerherm, Neha Reddy, Max Yan, Brian Zhou
3. James Fennimore Cooper Middle School (Coach: Stuart Baumgardener)
Students: Dylan Cheng, Claire Guo, Ian Liao, Michael Wang
The top-scoring students in each Chapter are:
Fairfax Chapter Area
1. Zani Xu, Nysmith School (Coach: JoMarie Broccoli)
2. Vishal Nandakumar, Rocky Run Middle School (Coach: Melanie Roller)
3. Kinnari Chaubal, Nysmith School (Coach: JoMarie Broccoli)
4. Raj Aryan, Oak Hill Elementary School (Coach: Kia Xu)
5. Rishabh Kumaran, Nysmith School (Coach: JoMarie Broccoli)
George Washington Chapter Area
1. Grace Sharma, South County Middle School (Coach: Jayna Yun)
2. Aria Ullman, Immanuel Lutheran School (Coach: Danielle Davis)
3. Akul Dixit, South County Middle School (Coach: Jayna Yun)
4. Varun Korisapati, South County Middle School (Coach: Jayna Yun)
5. Nicholas Miller, Queen of Apostles Catholic School (Coach: Pierre Fabien)
Northern VA Chapter Area
1. Michelle Kang, Longfellow Middle School (Coach: Patti Freeman)
2. Aiden Feyerherm, BASIS Independent McLean (Coach: Tyler Sullivan)
3. Max Yan, BASIS Independent McLean (Coach: Tyler Sullivan)
4. David Wei, Longfellow Middle School (Coach: Patti Freeman)
5. Brian Zhou, BASIS Independent McLean (Coach: Tyler Sullivan)
The top two teams and top four students who are not on the top two teams from the Fairfax Chapter along with the winning team and top two students who are not on the winning team from each of the George Washington and Northern VA Chapters will advance to compete at the Virginia State MATHCOUNTS Competition to be held in Richmond on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
MATHCOUNTS is a national middle school math enrichment program offering competition and club activities designed to foster appreciation of math among U.S. students so as to prepare students for future career opportunities and success. In our increasingly technological society, those students who do not begin developing strong problem solving, logical thinking, and analytical abilities in middle school will face an uphill battle later in life if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career. As a national math enrichment, coaching, and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students, MATHCOUNTS prepares students for future career opportunities and success. More than 6 million students across the U.S. have participated in MATHCOUNTS programs.
The Northern Virginia Regional MATHCOUNTS program is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, The Association For Manufacturing Technology, George Mason University Department of Mathematical Sciences, The MITRE Corporation, and individual contributors. Leadership of the local MATHCOUNTS program is provided by members of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers.
The National Sponsors of MATHCOUNTS are Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Foundation, U.S. Department of Defense, National Society of Professional Engineers, CNA Foundation, Phillips 66, Texas Instruments Incorporated, 3Mgives, Art of Problem Solving and NextThought. MATHCOUNTS was founded in 1983 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and CNA Foundation.
Additional information on the national MATHCOUNTS program is available at www.mathcounts.org.
