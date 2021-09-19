C.D. Hylton High School automotive technology student Jonah Smith earned a national bronze medal in the SkillsUSA national competition in the spring.
He, along with his classmates, also earned first place in the SkillsUSA state career competitions. Due to COVID-19, the competitions were a combination of virtual and written skills tests.
The winners were:
Alejandro Galeno, collision repair technology
Erik Joya, automotive service technology
Audi Quinteros, maintenance and light repair
Jonah Smith, motorcycle service technology
The winners also received scholarship money for their post-secondary education. Joya, Quinteros and Smith have been employed by local car dealerships for over a year. Quinteros, Smith and Galeno planned to attend trade schools this fall, while Joya planned to continue working at the car dealership.
Hylton’s automotive technology teacher, Ed Stevens, said he is impressed with his four students. “They would not be where they are now without their great work ethic and dedication.”
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that helps prepare students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
