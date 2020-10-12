A slowing rate of population growth and ongoing evolution in occupational requirements in the workforce could have a major impact on George Mason University’s plans for expanding its physical footprint across its campuses in Northern Virginia.
How do those changes impact projected enrollment at the commonwealth’s largest public university?
“It’s going to grow – that’s good news – but it’s going to slow down significantly,” said Qian Cai, director of the Demographic Research Group at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, which on Oct. 8 detailed Mason enrollment projections covering the next two decades.
Those projections estimate that Mason’s student body of just over 38,000 in 2020 would grow to slightly more than 40,000 in 2025 and then just under 43,000 by 2040, a decided cooling of the university’s rapid growth rate over the past decade.
The projection is just one of several the university is using to guide decision-making, and while there are some variations, all suggest that growth rates will tamp down over the long term.
“No one’s suggesting there is no growth – that would be a mistake,” said Gregory Janks, a consultant engaged by Mason to lead a master-planning process for facilities that kicked off at the start of 2020 and is expected to run through late 2021.
Janks cautioned any particular projection for any specific point in time represents little more than an informed guesstimate.
“The only thing you know about any specific model is, it will be wrong . . . it’s just the nature of the beast,” he chuckled, saying the goal is to “try to understand the trends.”
(“Treat it like a weather forecast,” Cai said of long-term projections. “Nobody really knows what the future will hold.”)
George Mason is heavily dependent on a catchment area of 18 Virginia counties and cities in the northern part of the commonwealth, which provide more than half its incoming freshmen and about 96 percent of students transferring from community colleges. About 75 percent of Mason graduates in recent years have been from Northern Virginia, a figure that has declined slightly but “is pretty stable over time,” Cai said.
That heavy concentration of Northern Virginians gives the university opportunities to expand its reach outside the local area and into other parts of commonwealth, where Mason matriculants would still get the break of in-state tuition. Many downstate counties have just a handful of students currently attending Mason, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, with some, particularly in far southwest Virginia, having none.
But the challenge for university officials could be that, outside Northern Virginia, much of the commonwealth is seeing declining population, which could send the university scurrying for out-of-state and international students.
Beyond raw numbers, workforce requirements are impacting institutions of higher learning nationwide. Human services, health sciences, information technology and business management will be growth areas in coming years, Cai said.
The Oct. 8 forum, conducted “virtually” due to the public-health pandemic, was the third and final of its kind held since June, marking the end of the first phase of the infrastructure-analysis effort.
“This is really moving forward – we’re very excited about where we’re headed,” said Carol Kissal, senior vice president for finance and administration at the university.
Next up will be taking the data and the feedback and beginning to knead them into the framework of a plan.
The goal, Janks said, is “to identify not the answer . . . but rather the range of reasonable possibilities,” then spend the coming year looking at all those options in detail.
It’s a moving target, he said, given not just ever-changing demographic trends but previously unforeseen cultural meteor strikes, like the COVID crisis.
“We know now, more than ever before, that it is possible for many folks to be ‘in class’ or ‘at work’ from nearly anywhere in the world,” said Ben Auger, a participant in the forum, who wanted to know “what role will Mason play in using virtual education to expand access” and “how do these considerations factor into analysis, planning and projections for growth?”
That is a question for which an answer may not be readily available.
“It’s very hard to know what’s going to happen five minutes from now, let alone five years from now,” Janks said, but suggested Mason’s ongoing goal was to “make good decisions, be a good neighbor.”
“I’m very confident that the [Weldon Cooper] model is as good as it can be – there are no ‘wishes and dreams’ baked in,” he said.
For information on the planning process, see the Website at shorturl.at/djnW1.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.