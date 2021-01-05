Arlington Parents for Education, an advocacy group pressing for the option to return Arlington Public Schools (APS) students to classrooms, will hold a rally on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at Quincy Park.
“APS has had over half a year to plan protocols to mitigate risk and with those in place, the risks for COVID in schools are manageable,” the organization said. “The risks associated with kids being out of school, however, continue to compound with each passing week.”
More than 40 speakers – including students, teachers, and parents – are expected to take park in the event, which occurs as Arlington Public Schools marks 300 days without classroom instruction.
“This dismal occasion comes to pass as public-health experts urge local decisionmakers to return children to their classrooms despite increased community transmission rates, because studies and data have shown that schools are not a source of spread for communities,” the organization said.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonparentsforeducation.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.