Arlington’s incoming superintendent of schools is pledging to bring the community together during a time of challenges.
School Board members voted 5-0 on May 7 to appoint Francisco Durán, currently chief academic and equity officer for Fairfax County Public Schools, as new superintendent. He will take office June 1.
“We landed in an amazing place – we really got the best of the best,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento after the vote took place.
School Board member Barbara Kanninen, who over the years had tangled with previous superintendent Patrick Murphy, said Durán represented a “strong instructional leader who will always keep our focus on our students.”
“He will move us forward,” Kanninen said.
Durán has been an educator for 26 years, starting as an instructional assistant in a special-education classroom.
“I’m very excited . . . and optimistic,” he said during remarks May 7.
At the same time, Durán acknowledged some realities: Classrooms currently are closed, the school system’s budget had to be slashed and the future does not entirely look clear.
“We’re facing new challenges and many uncertainties,” he said.
Without exactly saying as much, Durán intimated that he was aware of Arlington’s reputation for tribalism when it comes to education – community battles over boundaries, budgets, construction and programming are frequent, and frequently ugly.
“We will come together to break down those barriers,” he said, echoing similar sentiments issued when previous superintendents Murphy and Robert Smith took office. While both lasted in their jobs significantly longer than the average four-year tenure for school superintendents nationally, neither proved able to completely tame the sometimes aggressive civic discourse or School Board factionalism.
About 40 people had applied for the post, left vacant when Murphy left in August for a position in West Virginia. (Murphy, too, had been a Fairfax County administrator when he was appointed superintendent in 2009.) Cintia Johnson has been serving as superintendent in the interim.
Durán will take office at a time when the 28,000-student Arlington school system is in flux. Both the budget and the capital-improvement plan have been upended by the impact of the COVID-19 virus and resulting economic freefall, and the School Board is set to lose two of its five members at the end of the year, as Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren are not seeking re-election.
No current School Board member was in office the last time the school system recruited a superintendent, in 2009. Talento praised her colleagues for sticking with the process despite limitations imposed by the current pandemic.
“I was a little – what would I say? – strict” in leading the effort, Talento chuckled.
Durán will get his first taste of Arlington in June, as he plans to participate in online forums with parents and the community.
(1) comment
Is he planning to move to Arlington? Or will he be another non-resident VIP Decision Maker who will suffer no consequences as the result of his decisions?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.