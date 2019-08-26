Ten years and (almost) two months after his arrival in Arlington, Superintendent Patrick Murphy delivered a valedictory on his decade at the helm.
“I feel fortunate to have worked in a community that is like Arlington,” Murphy said in remarks at the Aug. 22 School Board meeting, his last before departing for a new post in Berkeley County, W.Va.
In his remarks, Murphy cited Arlington’s quality teachers, low class sizes and the strong support of the school system in a community where most residents don’t have school-age children.
“That’s a unique characteristic about this community. The support we have for public education is tremendous,” Murphy said. “There are places in this country and this world that don’t have the same support systems and the same beliefs.”
Murphy announced in June that he was departing midway through a four-year contract for the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. School Board members have appointed Cintia Johnson, an assistant superintendent, as interim superintendent while a search for a permanent replacement moves forward.
At the Aug. 22 meeting, Murphy was honored by the County Council of PTAs and the Northern Virginia District PTA, which presented him with an Award of Distinction. Debbie Kilpatrick, who heads the Northern Virginia body, said Murphy deserved thanks for his “dedication, leadership and support” of students, staff and schools.
School Board members presented Murphy with a resolution, noting that the superintendent had “served with distinction” and provided “excellent leadership.”
The resolution noted that, under Murphy’s tenure, high-school-graduation rates had increased significantly, and that all county schools have earned state accreditation for the past five years.
Murphy was an administrator in Fairfax County Public Schools when he was tapped to succeed Robert Smith as Arlington superintendent in 2009. He formally starts his West Virginia job on Sept. 1.
