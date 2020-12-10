James Madison High School students picked up 27 individual awards and a school-spirit award at the 2020 Virginia Junior Classical League (VJCL) state convention, held “online” this fall due to the public-health situation.
VJCL is an organization of high-school students who study Latin, Greek and the classical humanities. Students from 50 schools across the commonwealth participated.
Seniors and co-presidents of the Latin Club Juno Braley and Melinda Goldfedder served as Madison’s voting delegates at the convention.
Winners from Madison included Braley, Corinne Church, Sophia Hsu, Madison Le, Sinead McWeeney and Hannah Petersen.
