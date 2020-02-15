Job-shadowing effort connects high-schoolers with businesses in Tysons

Approximately 20 local businesses and organizations are hosting Fairfax County Public Schools students in job-shadowing events that began in January and will run through March.
More than 50 juniors and seniors from James Madison, George C. Marshall and Oakton high schools and Marshall Academy are participating in the eighth annual installment of the program, sponsored by the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Our job-shadow program is always popular with the students, as it provides hands-on experience in real-world work environments,” said Maureen Loftus, executive director of LearningRx of Reston and Vienna and a member of the Youth and Education Committee of the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re always so grateful for the participation of our local businesses,” Loftus said.
Among the businesses and organizations participating: Freedom Bank of Virginia, Navy Federal Credit Union, Rees Broome, Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, Cloudburst Security, Courtney Pierce Agency, STC Jiffy Lube, Enthuse Creative, the Vienna town government, Fairfax Water, CST Group CPAs PC, Convene, 1st Stage, Phillips Programs, Merritt Academy, Fooda, Impact Business Solutions LLC, Christina Rice Agency, Marriott, General Systems, Virginia House of Delegates and Vienna Animal Hospital.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.tysonchamber.org.
