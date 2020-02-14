Erinn Harris, who has served as a journalism teacher and adviser at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for the past 12 years, has been named the 2020 National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).
Harris, who began her career in Fairfax County Public Schools as a teacher at Lee High School in 2005, has been yearbook adviser and photojournalism teacher at Thomas Jefferson since 2008, and journalism teacher and newspaper adviser since 2013. She reintroduced broadcast journalism into the curriculum at the school, and created a convergent media course, bringing together Journalism 1, 2, 3 and 4 and broadcast journalism.
She serves as adviser to tjTODAY, the school’s student newspaper, and Techniques, the school yearbook, both winners of national awards from CSPA and the National Scholastic Press Association.
