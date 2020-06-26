The Kiwanis Club of Arlington recently announced the recipients of six scholarships valued at a total of $10,000.
Bushra Bablu, a graduating senior at Washington-Liberty High School, was presented with the Jim Thomas Memorial Scholarship totaling $2,000.
In addition, Alba Banegas and Olga Lopez Ojon of the Arlington Career Center; Reina Guardado Lopez and Alexandra Murcia of Arlington Community High School; and Anna Harpel of Washington Liberty were presented with scholarships of $1,500 and $2,000.
