Langley School community comes together in meal-packing effort

As part of The Langley School’s culture of giving and commitment to service learning, the school community came together for Langley’s third annual Day of Giving on Feb. 29 to pack 65,000 meals for families displaced in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian last September.
In partnership with the Outreach Program, a nonprofit that organizes food-packing events to support those in need at home and abroad, The Langley School mobilized nearly 450 volunteers – students, parents, teachers, alumni and friends – to pack meals of instant oatmeal in one-hour shifts.
To cover the cost of each meal, the school raised $19,500 through a student coin collection and online donations.
“Langley’s Day of Giving, which is organized by a dedicated group of parent volunteers, brings our entire school community together in the spirit of service,” said Head of School Dr. Elinor Scully. “From 3-year-olds to grandparents, it’s wonderful to see Langley families dedicating their time and resources to helping those who are not as fortunate.”
