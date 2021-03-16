[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While the COVID pandemic meant students and staff at the Langley School in McLean were unable to conduct an in-person “Day of Giving” for 2021, the school community rallied to support the broader community with a food drive.
For three weeks, students, parents and faculty/staff worked to gather food for So Others Might Eat (S.O.M.E.), a D.C.-based organization supporting those experiencing homelessness and poverty.
The Langley community raised more than $5,000 and collected more than 2,000 non-perishable food items to donate to S.O.M.E.
Donated items were loaded onto a Langley school bus, providing students with a visual representation of the collective impact small contributions can make.
“In addition to learning about the value of serving others, students also gained a deeper understanding of how food insecurity impacts many in our community,” school officials said.
Founded in 1942, the Langley School offers classes for students in preschool through eighth grade.
