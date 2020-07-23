Officials all-girls Oakcrest School also are finalizing their plans for this fall and will apply for reopening with the Virginia Council for Private Education under Phase 3 standards in Gov. Northam’s plan. This will include physical distancing whenever possible and the use of facial coverings if the former can’t be accomplished.
The school still is waiting for new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which should become available soon, said Miriam Buono, associate head of school for operations.
Oakcrest is well-positioned to provide in-class instruction during the pandemic, as the school in 2017 opened up a new 23-acre campus in the Vienna/Reston area that has a sizable main building. Many classes are small enough to allow for physical distancing, and school officials also will make outdoor spaces available for learning, weather permitting, Buono said.
“We’re going to utilize our big campus to the fullest of our ability,” she said. “Most parents are eager to get their children back to school . . . and that’s what we all want, too.”
Oakcrest will screen all students’ health when they arrive on campus and ask their parents not to let them come to school if they’re ill, Buono said. The school will work individually with sick students regarding their ongoing learning, she said.
All of the school’s fall sports have low to moderate risk for COVID-19. Cross country has the lowest risk, soccer’s is moderate and the highest is for volleyball, which the school may move to the spring season, Buono said.
While the school has yet to receive guidelines for sports, officials predict the new ones will be similar to Phase 2, with physical distancing, equipment sanitizing and facial masks when possible.
“We’re hoping we can have some competition, but again that’s evolving,” Buono said. If that’s not possible, Oakcrest instead will have the athletes work out after school and sharpen their skills.
Oakcrest leaders also are modifying the school’s distance-learning program, in case it needs to be reactivated. Using feedback from families and teachers during this spring’s experiment, the new offerings will be structured to resemble standard school days more closely.
“We did really well with distance-learning overall” in the spring, Buono said. “It’s not ideal and nobody likes it, but we at least got the core content out for students.”
