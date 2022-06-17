Laura Swenson has been named the new head of school for St. Paul VI Catholic High School in the Chantilly area of Loudoun County.

Swenson will begin working in the role on July 1.

“I am confident that Laura Swenson is the ideal person to step into this critical role," said Arlington Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, who made the appointment after a nationwide search. “I believe God will use her gifts and talents to allow St. Paul VI High School to continue to flourish as a premier Catholic high school."

Swenson began her career as an intelligence analyst before moving into the education field 26 years ago. She has served in a variety of roles in Connecticut and Tennessee, including as a teacher, consultant, instructional coach and advisor and school administrator. Most recently she was academic dean, then principal, at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“I am delighted to join the St. Paul VI community and look forward to building upon the school's tradition of excellence to grow its mission as a service-oriented, faith-filled Catholic institution,” Swenson said.

Swenson succeeds Virginia “Ginny” Colwell, who is retiring after 29 years of service at St. Paul VI, including 16 years leading the school.

“We are so grateful for Ginny Colwell’s years of dedicated commitment and service to St. Paul VI Catholic High School," said Dr. Joseph Vorbach III, superintendent of schools for the diocese. "We pray that she receives many blessings in this next chapter of her life."