School districts across the commonwealth would be required to ensure that all new school buses have seat belts for every student, under legislation proposed for the 2020 General Assembly.
In past years, school systems statewide have been somewhat antagonistic to the idea of requiring student use of seat belts, since safety data provide a mixed message on the effectiveness.
The first piece of legislation on the topic introduced for the 2020 session would only require that new school buses have the safety belts, not that students be required to use them.
The bill was introduced by Del. Paul Krizek (D-Alexandria) and is likely to be one of a number on the subject considered during the General Assembly’s upcoming 60-day session.
Krizek’s bill also would require that all school buses across the commonwealth have safety belts no later than 2038.
