The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia (LCNV) has replaced in-person classes with distance-learning programs to continue providing basic English education to students, minimizing the disruption to their learning process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization serves 1,500 adult learners annually throughout Northern Virginia. Since April, it has provided instruction tailored to students’ technological and time restrictions. A total of 21 classes are up and running, reaching about 75 percent of the students who had signed up for support at the start of the year.
“The LCNV team has been heartened to see incredible enthusiasm for our efforts to turn to distance learning by instructors, volunteers and students,” said Roopal Saran, the organization’s executive director. “Their desire to work hard to make sure instruction and learning is uninterrupted affirms that there is great value in continuing to offer English instruction at this unprecedented time.”
Instruction is provided via various platforms:
• For students with Internet and computer access, the Literacy Council is offering virtual instruction in the form of live classrooms with teacher-led instruction, interaction and whiteboard capabilities.
• For those with only cell-phone and data access, the council offers distance-learning instruction through Cell-Ed and USA Learns, two online-learning apps approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
• For those who only have voice capabilities on their phones, instructors are scheduling sessions with students for one-to-one conversations to practice English.
Based on the current situation, LCNV is also exploring future distance-learning possibilities and optimizing various platforms.
For information on the organization and its programming, see the Website at www.lcnv.org.
