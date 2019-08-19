The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia is hosting a new schedule of classes this fall for adult English-language learners in a variety of locations across Northern Virginia.
The classes are designed to provide the fundamental skills to understand and communicate in English, helping participants to better engage in the community and advance their careers.
Registration runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12. Classes are $85, including materials, and scholarships are available. In-person registration is required.
For information and a list of class locations and registration times, see the Website at www.lcnv.org. For information, call (703) 237-0866.
