The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia will hold its spring-semester courses “virtually” due to the public-health situation.
Offered for the semester are courses in basic English for adult learnings, and family-learning programs that provide English-language instruction for parents or caregivers so they can better communicate with their English-speaking children and support their education.
Classes are $85, which includes books and assessment. Registration runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5 and is available online, phone or text-message. In-person registration is available in certain instances.
For information about the initiative, call (703) 237-0866 or see the Website at https://lcnv.org/distance-learning-session/lcnv-classes/.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
