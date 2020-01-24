The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia this spring will present a program designed for those who want to learn English but can’t find the time for a regular class schedule.
“Cell-Ed English on the Go” combines a limited number of classes with an easy-to-follow home-learning program. As the program is learned on the phone by texting, no wi-fi is required.
The cost is $85 per semester. Registration will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road in Falls Church.
For information, call (703) 237-0866 or see the Website at www.lcnv.org/learn.
