Taking advantage of its new larger campus in Dulles, Fairfax Christian School is readying to hold in-person classes this fall.
The school will open for fall classes Aug. 24 and serve an estimated 275 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade. Given the ongoing pandemic, officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and health of students and staff.
The school will operate at 50-percent capacity during the whole school year. Students’ desks will be arranged to allow for sufficient social-distancing, and officials are modifying the school’s bell schedules to reduce the possibility of coronavirus transmission.
The school’s new 50,000-square-foot facility, located just west of the Fairfax County line, offers classrooms large enough to accommodate up to 18 students. Desks will be placed at least 6 feet apart so students may remove their facial coverings and work, said Jo Thoburn, president and CEO.
“They’re only masked when moving,” she told the Sun Gazette. “If we didn’t have the space, I wouldn’t do it.”
Everyone entering the building will be asked health-screening questions and tested for fevers; those with temperatures above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, will not be admitted. No guest volunteers, parents or visitors will be allowed in the classrooms during the school day, she said.
“If you don’t have a fever, you’re not likely to spread [the virus],” Thoburn said. “If you’re wearing a mask whenever you might potentially be less than 6 feet from someone, then you’re also not likely to spread it. So if we do those two things, and are religious about it – which we will be – we’re going to be good.”
The school began implementing those policies in June for its summer camps, and no problems have ensued, she said.
Students who cannot attend in-person classes – whether they live in foreign countries, are quarantining because of the virus or wanting to stay home to avoid risking the health of visiting relatives – will be able to learn online.
The school moved its classes online after Gov. Northam on March 23 canceled in-person classes in Virginia for the remainder of the academic year, but its facility stayed open as a licensed day-care facility for the children of essential workers, Thoburn said.
“We would do the same thing if things slip backward again,” she said.
Distance learning went well this spring, Thoburn said. All students participated, finished 100 percent of their curriculum and received grades, she said.
“I had lots of happy parents,” Thoburn said.
The school continued to provide science instruction during the pandemic and modified some laboratory experiments so students could perform them at home, she said.
“We actually took over a lot of kitchens,” Thoburn said, adding that the school would provide regular laboratory classes in the fall, sans the usual practice of pairing students with lab partners.
Fairfax Christian School still is expanding its facilities on the new campus, but some of those projects have been put on hold because of the economic crisis stemming from the pandemic.
The school is located about a mile from the employee entrance at Washington Dulles International Airport and many of its students’ parents worked at the airport, but since have lost their jobs or endured reduced hours, she said.
“Things are getting better, but they were pretty tough there for a few months,” Thoburn said.
