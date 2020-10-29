Local DAR chapter provides boost to Arlington elementary

The Arlington House chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented a contribution to Randolph Elementary School as part of the national DAR “Community Classroom” initiative.
Betsy Dietz, first vice regent of the Arlington House chapter, presented the contribution to Randolph Elementary principal Carlos Ramirez. Funding will support the food-distribution program at Randolph during the pandemic.
Previously, the chapter provided a program to Oakridge Elementary School about the Arlington House Victorian Dance Society, a volunteer interpretative program of the National Park Service’s Arlington House historic site.
The Arlington House chapter was chartered in 19553, with most of its members living in the Washington region. All members have a proven ancestry to a patriot who served in the American Revolution.
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.arlingtonhousedar.org.
