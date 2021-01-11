[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in Northern Virginia (including Alexandria, Centreville, Clifton, Fairfax, Herndon and Woodbridge) recently partnered with Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in Richmond to raise more than $3,700 for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge.
Students and their families participated in a “virtual” fundraiser to collect donations for the Salvation Army, which will use the funds raised to provide much-needed support to Virginia families and individuals who are facing hardships.
Though this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping those in need, school officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.