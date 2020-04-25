JoonWon Lee, a sixth-grader at Oakton Elementary School, was one of five Fairfax County Public Schools students were named winners in the Fairfax Parks Poetry Contest, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The Fairfax County Park Authority shared readings of the winners during the afternoon of Earth Day.
