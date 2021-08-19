Jacqueline Days of Haymarket has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington.
Dekai Blount of Woodbridge was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.:
Ezerae Ham of Dale City, with Highest Honors
Kyle Kunzer of Manassas, with Highest Honors
Farmer Stubblefield of Manassas, with Honors
Kendall Lanham-Fennell of Woodbridge, with Honors
Joshua Howells of Woodbridge has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
The following local students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology this spring:
Derek Vannoy of Manassas, Master of Science in Computer Science
Christopher Vergaray of Manassas, Master of Science in Computer Science
Steven Dike of Bristow, Master of Science in Computer Science
Faridi Qaium of Woodbridge, Master of Science in Computer Science
The following local students graduated from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., this spring:
Nathan R. Bademian of Manassas, bachelor of arts in History
Olivia L. Carson of Manassas, bachelor of science in Communication, Technology and Culture
Jyailah M. Friendly of Manassas, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Biochemistry and Applied Physics
Jacqueline Hernandez of Manassas Park, bachelor of arts in Information Systems Management
Mackenzie R. Hoffman of Gainesville, bachelor of arts in Business Administration
Emily J. Ignacio of Haymarket, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Business Administration
Qiarah McBryde of Gainesville, bachelor of science in Biology
Devon K. McDonald of Dumfries, bachelor of arts in Business Administration
Mayela E. Milian-Hernandez of Manassas Park, bachelor of arts in Sociology and Spanish
Ahlia N. Moone of Gainesville, cum laude with a bachelor of science in Biology
Alexander P. Naupari of Woodbridge, bachelor of science in Communication, Technology and Culture
Kaytie J. Perez of Gainesville, bachelor of science in Psychology
Kayla M. Reeves of Manassas, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Mathematics
Jodie C. Welsh of Manassas, bachelor of arts in Business Administration
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College:
Madeline F. Bohan of Bristow
Olivia L. Carson of Manassas
Ashley M. Casey of Gainesville
Jordan D. Deitz of Manassas
Jyailah M. Friendly of Manassas
Caroline C. Griffin of Manassas
Catherine N. Harrison of Woodbridge
Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville
Samantha K. Hince of Triangle
Joshua J. Huffman of Bristow
Ian M. La Vallee of Catharpin
Tyler W. Lynn of Manassas
Ahlia N. Moone of Gainesville
Kaliah R. Moulton of Woodbridge
Hannah N. Nugent of Gainesville
Kaytie J. Perez of Gainesville
Kayla M. Reeves of Manassas
Kollin Sharpes of Gainesville
Robert M. Stoss of Woodbridge
Joseph M. Wampler of Nokesville
Abby Brown and Iana Fields of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio University.
Jodi Esposito of Gainesville graduated from Ohio University this spring with a Master of Business Administration, and Kiana Hairston of Manassas graduated with a Master of Sports Administration (Sports Administration/MBA).
Christian Massie of Dumfries has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Noah Prior of Gainesville has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss.
Ella Weaver of Gainesville and Elijah Rojas of Haymarket have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University in Winchester:
Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge
Rileigh McClure of Bristow
Isabella Morello of Haymarket
Bridget Mason of Manassas
Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge
Emily Hamlin of Gainesville
Katalina Diller of Manassas
Ethan Bigbee of Nokesville
Amadou Tapsoba of Dale City
Joseph Cooper of Manassas
Cristina Tonetti of Woodbridge
Sophia Gillam of Bristow
Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas
Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge
Nicole Nasco of Haymarket
Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge
Skyler Hill of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Jessica Huber of Woodbridge
Trinity Byers of Bristow
Riley Dobbins of Bristow
Suzana Pearson of Manassas
Benjamin Li of Bristow was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.
Aidan Burns of Manassas, Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket, and Corey Higdon of Bristow were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University:
Kyre Duplessis of Dumfries
Kayla French of Manassas
Julia Kash of Gainesville
Mia Marquez of Woodbridge
Jacob Mrochinski of Bristow
Evie Valenti of Manassas Park
The following local students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama:
Austin Anderson of Bristow
Sophia Ricciardi of Catharpin
McKenzie Riddle of Haymarket
Blake Jarrell of Nokesville
Stephanie Parker of Triangle
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama:
Olivia Dawson of Haymaket
Stephen Davis of Haymarket
Hope Saunders of Haymarket
Taylor Mann of Manassas
Samantha Sirk of Nokesville
Ruby Ford of Woodbridge
Conor Legere of Woodbridge
Sydney Wood of Woodbridge
