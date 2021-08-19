Jacqueline Days of Haymarket has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington.

Dekai Blount of Woodbridge was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.:

  • Ezerae Ham of Dale City, with Highest Honors

  • Kyle Kunzer of Manassas, with Highest Honors

  • Farmer Stubblefield of Manassas, with Honors

  • Kendall Lanham-Fennell of Woodbridge, with Honors

Joshua Howells of Woodbridge has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

The following local students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology this spring:

  • Derek Vannoy of Manassas, Master of Science in Computer Science

  • Christopher Vergaray of Manassas, Master of Science in Computer Science

  • Steven Dike of Bristow, Master of Science in Computer Science

  • Faridi Qaium of Woodbridge, Master of Science in Computer Science 

The following local students graduated from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., this spring:

  • Nathan R. Bademian of Manassas, bachelor of arts in History

  • Olivia L. Carson of Manassas, bachelor of science in Communication, Technology and Culture

  • Jyailah M. Friendly of Manassas, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in Biochemistry and Applied Physics

  • Jacqueline Hernandez of Manassas Park, bachelor of arts in Information Systems Management

  • Mackenzie R. Hoffman of Gainesville, bachelor of arts in Business Administration

  • Emily J. Ignacio of Haymarket, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Business Administration

  • Qiarah McBryde of Gainesville, bachelor of science in Biology

  • Devon K. McDonald of Dumfries, bachelor of arts in Business Administration

  • Mayela E. Milian-Hernandez of Manassas Park, bachelor of arts in Sociology and Spanish

  • Ahlia N. Moone of Gainesville, cum laude with a bachelor of science in Biology

  • Alexander P. Naupari of Woodbridge, bachelor of science in Communication, Technology and Culture

  • Kaytie J. Perez of Gainesville, bachelor of science in Psychology

  • Kayla M. Reeves of Manassas, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Mathematics

  • Jodie C. Welsh of Manassas, bachelor of arts in Business Administration

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bridgewater College:

  • Madeline F. Bohan of Bristow  

  • Olivia L. Carson of Manassas  

  • Ashley M. Casey of Gainesville  

  • Jordan D. Deitz of Manassas  

  • Jyailah M. Friendly of Manassas  

  • Caroline C. Griffin of Manassas  

  • Catherine N. Harrison of Woodbridge  

  • Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville  

  • Samantha K. Hince of Triangle  

  • Joshua J. Huffman of Bristow  

  • Ian M. La Vallee of Catharpin  

  • Tyler W. Lynn of Manassas  

  • Ahlia N. Moone of Gainesville  

  • Kaliah R. Moulton of Woodbridge  

  • Hannah N. Nugent of Gainesville  

  • Kaytie J. Perez of Gainesville  

  • Kayla M. Reeves of Manassas  

  • Kollin Sharpes of Gainesville  

  • Robert M. Stoss of Woodbridge  

  • Joseph M. Wampler of Nokesville  

Abby Brown and Iana Fields of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Ohio University.  

Jodi Esposito of Gainesville graduated from Ohio University this spring with a Master of Business Administration, and Kiana Hairston of Manassas graduated with a Master of Sports Administration (Sports Administration/MBA). 

 

Christian Massie of Dumfries has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.  

Noah Prior of Gainesville has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss.  

Ella Weaver of Gainesville and Elijah Rojas of Haymarket have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Shenandoah University in Winchester: 

  • Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge 

  • Rileigh McClure of Bristow 

  • Isabella Morello of Haymarket 

  • Bridget Mason of Manassas 

  • Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge 

  • Emily Hamlin of Gainesville 

  • Katalina Diller of Manassas 

  • Ethan Bigbee of Nokesville 

  • Amadou Tapsoba of Dale City 

  • Joseph Cooper of Manassas 

  • Cristina Tonetti of Woodbridge 

  • Sophia Gillam of Bristow 

  • Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas 

  • Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge 

  • Nicole Nasco of Haymarket 

  • Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge 

  • Skyler Hill of Woodbridge 

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas 

  • Jessica Huber of Woodbridge 

  • Trinity Byers of Bristow 

  • Riley Dobbins of Bristow 

  • Suzana Pearson of Manassas 

Benjamin Li of Bristow was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. 

Aidan Burns of Manassas, Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket, and Corey Higdon of Bristow were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University:

  • Kyre Duplessis of Dumfries 

  • Kayla French of Manassas 

  • Julia Kash of Gainesville 

  • Mia Marquez of Woodbridge 

  • Jacob Mrochinski of Bristow 

  • Evie Valenti of Manassas Park 

The following local students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama:

  • Austin Anderson of Bristow  

  • Sophia Ricciardi of Catharpin  

  • McKenzie Riddle of Haymarket  

  • Blake Jarrell of Nokesville 

  • Stephanie Parker of Triangle  

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama:

  • Olivia Dawson of Haymaket  

  • Stephen Davis of Haymarket 

  • Hope Saunders of Haymarket 

  • Taylor Mann of Manassas 

  • Samantha Sirk of Nokesville 

  • Ruby Ford of Woodbridge  

  • Conor Legere of Woodbridge  

Sydney Wood of Woodbridge 

