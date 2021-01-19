[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean High School sophomore Saehee Perez of McLean recently won the American Legion Oratorical Contest held at Post 270 in McLean, post officials said Jan. 10.
Under the direction of master of ceremonies Tony Sarver, each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic, which this year was on Article I, Section VII of the U.S. Constitution, which is about the process of making laws.
Perez impressed the judges with a speech titled “Who Represents?” Judges especially were impressed with her argument for citizens to educate themselves on civics and ongoing issues, post officials said.
The second-place recipient in Post 270’s contest was Nadine Elosta, a sophomore at King Abdullah Academy. Edison High School senior Kheira Bekkadja took home third place.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person attendance at the contest was extremely limited, so the post also broadcast it virtually.
The contest’s judges were Bob Wilson, Crystal McCain, Gwen Talbot and Catherine Calvin of Toastmasters International.
Perez will compete Jan. 24 in the 17th District Oratorical Contest in Fairfax against winners of contests held in other communities.
Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high-school students to study the U.S. Constitution and hone their public-speaking skills.
For more information, see the Website at www.legion.org/oratorical.
