The following students from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area received Gold Key awards in the Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition, and will be honored during a ceremony on March 8 at the University of the District of Columbia:
• From McLean High School: Lily Neusaenger (three awards), Abby Powell, Elisabeth Eick, Isaac Lamoreau, Jennifer Li and Jonghaw Kim.
• From Oakton High School: Emily Bach (three awards) and Gloria Wang.
• From James Madison High School: Hannah Nguyen.
• From Langley High School: Seohyun Yoon.
• From George C. Marshall High School: Yeowon Yoon.
• From Longfellow Middle School: Isabella Cai.
