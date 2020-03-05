Local students brought home top awards at the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference, held Feb. 28-March 1 at Virginia Beach.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area garnering first-place awards include Anshul Gandotra, Oakton High School, Business Finance Series; Joyce Lee, Marjaan Simab, James Madison High School, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making; Kevina Wang, Oakton High School, Entrepreneurship Series; Chas Huang, Nathaniel Yoon, Oakton High School, Financial Services Team Decision Making; Hayley Jones, Oakton High School, Food Marketing Services; Jena Lahham, Oakton High School, Hospitality and Tourism Personal Selling.
Also, Caitlin Kelley, Zoe Mallus, McLean High School, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making; Zarif Hasan, Oakton High School, Hotel and Lodging Management Series; Ally Silas, Oakton High School, Human Resource Management; Chris Hillen, Evan Schmader, Oakton High School, Integrated Marketing Campaign; Kennedy Kabance, Alessia Ucci, Oakton High School, Principles of Finance; Tina Gao, Oakton High School, Principles of Finance; Simran Havaldar, Oakton High School, Restaurant and Food-Service Management; and Erin Lee, Oakton High School, Retail Merchandising.
Award-winning students can attend the DECA International Career Development Conference, to be held in April in Nashville.
In addition, two Oakton High School students were elected to state DECA office: Ally Silas will serve as vice president of leadership and Zarif Hasan as vice president of hospitality for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.