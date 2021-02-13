The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester for the fall 2020 semester:
Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge
Benjamin Forgas of Manassas
Emily Walker of Manassas
Isabella Morello of Haymarket
Bridget Mason of Manassas
Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge
Emily Hamlin of Gainesville
Kinsey Coulter of Woodbridge
Elizabeth Thacker of Manassas
Katalina Diller of Manassas
Ethan Bigbee of Nokesville
Angela Menoyo of Woodbridge
Amadou Tapsoba of Dale City
Joseph Cooper of Manassas
Lorraine Lee of Woodbridge
Stefani Alfaro of Manassas
Reem Hussain of Woodbridge
Sarah Gizinski of Haymarket
Sophia Gillam of Bristow
Mary Truitt of Gainesville
Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas
Madison Coleman of Woodbridge
Lianne Kemavor of Manassas
Brenden Zabava of Dumfries
Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas
Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas
Anna Railsback of Haymarket
Collin Ennis of Gainesville
Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge
Angelina Sothmann of Dumfries
Megan Mallon of Manassas
Nicole Nasco of Haymarket
Holly Skaluba of Manassas
Megan Webb of Gainesville
Erin Walden of Dumfries
Brian Truslow of Dale City
Kyle Pullin of Nokesville
Ida Kenin of Dumfries
Vi Le of Dumfries
Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge
T'onna Collins of Manassas
Skyler Hill of Woodbridge
Mackenzie Hitt of Haymarket
Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge
Grace Vestermark of Manassas
Jessica Huber of Woodbridge
Lisa Arnold of Manassas
Victoria Baker of Bristow
Emily Lerch of Bristow
Hannah Krebs of Manassas
Trinity Byers of Bristow
Matthew Graves of Woodbridge
Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge
Riley Dobbins of Bristow
Reese Fitz of Manassas
Isibeal Measells of Haymarket
Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge
Peter Mattson of Dumfries
Michael Brosee of Manassas
Aidan Kilgallon of Woodbridge
Kiyah Stewart of Woodbridge
Amber Pata of Haymarket
Grant Howser of Dumfries
Ayman Ali of Manassas Park
Cheyenne Hawkins of Manassas
Victoria Krist of Manassas
Lucia Zelaya Villatoro of Woodbridge
Jaylen Williams of Triangle
Ryan P. Harlan of Manassas Park and Marshall P. Breaugh of Quantico have been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2020 at Oregon State University.
Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge have been named to the 2020 fall quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Katherine Morand of Manassas was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the College of Charleston
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Delaware: Peter Diaz of Dumfries, Steven Bae of Bristow, Makenna Dixon of Woodbridge, Anna Sisson of Haymarket, Evan Martin of Bristow, Jordan Campbell of Bristow and Zachary Rowe of Gainesville.
Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for the spring 2020 semester: Joseph Boros of Nokesville, Kayleigh Krause of Bristow and Graham Walker of Haymarket, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade-point average.
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas and Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Danica Horsford of Woodbridge achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Rachel Pennington of Catharpin, Samantha Gibbs of Dumfries, Kelli Duffus of Nokesville and Jennifer Pool of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Ella Weaver of Gainesville was recently named to the President's List at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga.
Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
Megan Fiedler of Woodbridge was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.
Sydni Adams of Dumfries, Faith Evans of Woodbridge and Ryan Wheatley of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania.
The following local students earned degrees during the fall 2020 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology and were recognized during commencement exercises in December:
Anis Alazzawe of Manassas, master of science in computer science
Nilofar Rahmani of Manassas Park, master of science in computer science
Daniel Foreman of Manassas, master of science in mechanical engineering
