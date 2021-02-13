The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester for the fall 2020 semester:

  • Kiana Johnson of Woodbridge

  • Benjamin Forgas of Manassas 

  • Emily Walker of Manassas 

  • Isabella Morello of Haymarket 

  • Bridget Mason of Manassas 

  • Sierra Beaty of Woodbridge  

  • Emily Hamlin of Gainesville 

  • Kinsey Coulter of Woodbridge 

  • Elizabeth Thacker of Manassas 

  • Katalina Diller of Manassas 

  • Ethan Bigbee of Nokesville 

  • Angela Menoyo of Woodbridge 

  • Amadou Tapsoba of Dale City

  • Joseph Cooper of Manassas 

  • Lorraine Lee of Woodbridge 

  • Stefani Alfaro of Manassas 

  • Reem Hussain of Woodbridge 

  • Sarah Gizinski of Haymarket 

  • Sophia Gillam of Bristow 

  • Mary Truitt of Gainesville 

  • Princess Ara Hermes of Manassas 

  • Madison Coleman of Woodbridge 

  • Lianne Kemavor of Manassas 

  • Brenden Zabava of Dumfries 

  • Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas 

  • Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas 

  • Anna Railsback of Haymarket 

  • Collin Ennis of Gainesville 

  • Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge 

  • Angelina Sothmann of Dumfries  

  • Megan Mallon of Manassas 

  • Nicole Nasco of Haymarket 

  • Holly Skaluba of Manassas 

  • Megan Webb of Gainesville 

  • Erin Walden of Dumfries 

  • Brian Truslow of Dale City 

  • Kyle Pullin of Nokesville 

  • Ida Kenin of Dumfries 

  • Vi Le of Dumfries 

  • Yasmin Koroma of Woodbridge

  • T'onna Collins of Manassas 

  • Skyler Hill of Woodbridge 

  • Mackenzie Hitt of Haymarket 

  • Hassan Kanu of Woodbridge 

  • Grace Vestermark of Manassas 

  • Jessica Huber of Woodbridge 

  • Lisa Arnold of Manassas 

  • Victoria Baker of Bristow 

  • Emily Lerch of Bristow 

  • Hannah Krebs of Manassas 

  • Trinity Byers of Bristow 

  • Matthew Graves of Woodbridge 

  • Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge 

  • Riley Dobbins of Bristow 

  • Reese Fitz of Manassas 

  • Isibeal Measells of Haymarket 

  • Gabriel Stachour of Woodbridge 

  • Peter Mattson of Dumfries 

  • Michael Brosee of Manassas  

  • Aidan Kilgallon of Woodbridge 

  • Kiyah Stewart of Woodbridge

  • Amber Pata of Haymarket 

  • Grant Howser of Dumfries 

  • Ayman Ali of Manassas Park 

  • Cheyenne Hawkins of Manassas

  • Victoria Krist of Manassas  

  • Lucia Zelaya Villatoro of Woodbridge  

  • Jaylen Williams of Triangle 

Ryan P. Harlan of Manassas Park and Marshall P. Breaugh of Quantico have been named to the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2020 at Oregon State University.

Jack Reiter of Haymarket and Andrew Shy of Woodbridge have been named to the 2020 fall quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla. 

Katherine Morand of Manassas was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the College of Charleston 

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Delaware: Peter Diaz of Dumfries, Steven Bae of Bristow, Makenna Dixon of Woodbridge, Anna Sisson of Haymarket, Evan Martin of Bristow, Jordan Campbell of Bristow and Zachary Rowe of Gainesville.

Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.  

The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for the spring 2020 semester: Joseph Boros of Nokesville, Kayleigh Krause of Bristow and Graham Walker of Haymarket, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade-point average.

Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas and Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

Danica Horsford of Woodbridge achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University in  Hempstead, N.Y. 

Rachel Pennington of Catharpin, Samantha Gibbs of Dumfries, Kelli Duffus of Nokesville and Jennifer Pool of Haymarket were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. 

Ella Weaver of Gainesville was recently named to the President's List at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga.

Carleigh Frilles of Haymarket  was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. 

Megan Fiedler of Woodbridge was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa. 

Sydni Adams of Dumfries, Faith Evans of Woodbridge and Ryan Wheatley of Manassas were named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. 

The following local students earned degrees during the fall 2020 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology and were recognized during commencement exercises in December:  

  • Anis Alazzawe of Manassas, master of science in computer science

  • Nilofar Rahmani of Manassas Park, master of science in computer science

Daniel Foreman of Manassas, master of science in mechanical engineering

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.