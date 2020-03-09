Grace Mak, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, was named 2020 Virginia Journalist of the Year by the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisers.
Mak received a $1,000 scholarship and is entered into the Journalism Education Association national competition.
Irina Lee of Thomas Jefferson garnered second place and a $500 scholarsip in the competition. The faculty adviser for both students is Erinn Harris.
Students from all over Virginia were judged by an out-of-state panel on a cumulative portfolio of their work in scholastic journalism, covering topics ranging from news gathering and writing to entrepreneurship and design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.