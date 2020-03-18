Frank Wilson, the longest-serving member in the history of the Arlington School Board, died last week.
Wilson was first named to the body in 1984, when the School Board was an appointed post. After Arlingtonians in the 1990s opted to elect School Board members, he won three successive elections – 1996, 2000 and 2004 – as part of a Democratic-backed ticket with Libby Garvey.
Wilson “became a mentor and dear friend,” said Garvey, who now chairs the County Board. “He taught me much of what I know about how government can, and should, achieve equity for all the people we serve. I shall miss his wise counsel, his ability to chuckle at human foibles and his friendship.”
Wilson in 2008 decided to go out on top, retiring after three campaign victories and three different tenures chairing the board.
During valedictory remarks made when announcing his retirement, Wilson pointed to a host of improvements that had occurred in county schools, from full-day kindergarten to expanded foreign-language programs and implementation of the International Baccalaureate. He also spoke of improvements to teacher pay and retirement, improved early-childhood education and expanded Montessori programs.
“I’m in this for one thing: the kids, all the kids,” he said then. (In the 2008 election, Emma Violand-Sánchez ran on the Democratic ticket with Garvey and succeeded Wilson.)
During the latter stages of his tenure, Wilson was involved in one of the more unusual events in local governance, related to the election of a School Board leader.
In July 2007, the four Democrats on the body – Wilson, Garvey, Ed Fendley and Sally Baird – could not agree on which of them should serve as chairman for the ensuing year. Ultimately, Garvey and Wilson threw their support to Republican David Foster, who served as chair for the remaining six months of his second, and final, term on the board.
(School Board positions across Virginia technically are nonpartisan posts, but political parties are able to endorse, rather than formally nominate, candidates for office. Foster, who served from 2000-07, was the last non-Democrat to hold the office in Arlington.)
Wilson had lived in Arlington since 1961 with his wife, Bessie, who died last year. They raised three children in the community.
Upon retirement from the School Board, Wilson remained active at Mount Olive Baptist Church and for many years was devoted to his golf game as well as his family.
– Scott McCaffrey
