A Longfellow Middle School team of Abigail Lee Emily John, Claire Smith and Delaney Park will present the U.S. in the 2020 Kids’ Lit Quiz 2020 World Final, to be held in July in New Zealand.
The team won the U.S. national competition, held in Connecticut in January, besting 100 teams. The squad is coached by Julia Fu.
The Kids’ Lit Quiz is an annual literature competition for children ages 10 to 13 in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the U.S.
