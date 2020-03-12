Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams announced Thursday morning that schools will be closed through March 20.
Williams apologized for the late announcement, but noted a "rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus."
All activities are also cancelled. Administrative offices will open at noon and is expected to have regular office hours going forward.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak was a global pandemic, President Donald Trump announced increased travel restrictions, and the NBA announced it was postponing its season.
Williams said that, while school officials are unaware of any coronavirus cases of individuals connected to schools, schools will be thoroughly cleaned before they reopen.
"The safety and well-being of Loudoun County Public Schools’ students, staff, and families is our highest priority," Williams said. "We need time as a school system to reassess this rapidly evolving situation."
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 4,640 deaths, including 38 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 126,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,300 in the U.S.
The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia. The state has since reported eight more cases, including patients in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Virginia Beach.
The message from Williams:
I sincerely apologize for sending you a message regarding school closure with minimal time to make adjustments; however, given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Loudoun County Public Schools are closed today, Thursday, March 12th through Friday, March 20th. All activities are also cancelled at this time. Administrative Offices will open at twelve today with regular office hours on other days during the school closure.
As you may know, the World Health Organization declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic yesterday, travel between the United States and Europe was recently suspended, and some events and large gatherings have been postponed or cancelled in our region, state, and nation. Loudoun County has experienced at least one presumptive positive case of COVID-19. While Loudoun County has not experienced the extent of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 as some other areas within our nation or globally and has not had cases that meet the definition of community transmission, we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution. We plan to announce next steps by the end of next week.
The safety and well-being of Loudoun County Public Schools’ students, staff, and families is our highest priority; therefore, we need time as a school system to reassess this rapidly evolving situation by taking time to:
•continue our daily consultation with the Loudoun County Health Department to consider the latest information regarding presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Loudoun County as well as recommendations based on that information to determine whether to reopen schools on March 23;
•review recommendations from other experts, such as the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC;
•consider the community mitigation strategies for school systems recently set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as well as any related follow-up recommendations; and
•develop specific mitigation strategies to implement when schools reopen, as early as March 23.
While we are unaware of any presumptive positive cases of individuals connected to schools, schools will be thoroughly cleaned before they reopen.
Please continue to exercise proper hand washing with soap and other universal preventive actions such as covering your cough, sneezing into your elbow or tissue (throw away tissue), avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces at home.
We will provide you with multiple updates during the closure. Among numerous issues, we are considering different ways of supporting students who rely on our school meals program due to food insecurity. We are also developing guidance to principals and teachers regarding potential distance learning options and expectations in the event that the closure is extended.
Thank you for your support and understanding as we balance proactive measures of caution and timely communication.
