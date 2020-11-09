The Clear Creek Independent School District in the Houston metropolitan area has named Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams the sole finalist for its own superintendent position, the Loudoun School Board confirmed Tuesday morning.
The news was first reported Monday evening by the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
Williams, who has served as superintendent in Loudoun since July 2014, would oversee the Texas district of about 42,000 students in the new position — roughly half the size of Loudoun County Public Schools.
"Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students," Loudoun County School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling District) said in a prepared statement. "He effectively promotes high-quality teaching and learning while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students."
In a letter to the Loudoun school community Tuesday morning, the Loudoun board noted that under Texas law the Clear Creek school district's board of trustees must wait at least 21 days until making Williams' appointment official, and a start date for his new job has yet to be set.
"We wish him the best of luck as a finalist and thank him for his more than six years of service to LCPS," the letter stated.
Loudoun school system representatives said Monday the School Board will aim to "carefully select the strongest candidate" for the school system's next superintendent.
"Parents can have confidence that the entire LCPS team that they know and trust with their children's education will remain focused on providing equitable, caring and engaging learning experiences for our students," Sheridan added.
As of early 2020, Williams's annual base salary in Loudoun was $306,204, the Times-Mirror reported. Additional components of Williams’ compensation, according to school system representatives, include: $30,000 in deferred compensation annually; $12,000 in car allowance annually; and $5,300 for supplemental life insurance. Additionally, Williams was eligible at the end of June for a $20,000 longevity bonus.
The school board's letter indicated it plans a nationwide search for a new superintendent that will involve hiring an education executive search firm. "Parents can have confidence that the entire LCPS team that they know and trust with their children’s education will remain focused on delivering equitable, caring and engaging learning experiences to each of our students," the letter stated.
