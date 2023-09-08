The Loudoun Literacy Council will hold its 10th annual “NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee” on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the National Conference Center in Leesburg.
The “NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee” benefits the literacy council's efforts to empower individuals to achieve their personal and professional aspirations through improved literacy.
The evening includes entertainment, dinner, networking and an auction.
The emcee will be Monti Mercer, quizmistresses are Elaine Espinola and Margie Vela, and Big Bad Juju, featuring Amy Bobchek, will perform. Renss Greene of Loudoun Now will serve as live auctioneer.
The proceeds from the “NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee” will directly contribute to the various literacy programs offered by the Loudoun Literacy Council. Since 1980, the council has worked to enhance English communication skills and provide literacy resources to empower low-income adults and children.
"We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of ‘NOT Your Kid’s Spelling Bee,’ which has become a symbol of our commitment to literacy and community empowerment," said Rebecca Caldwell, interim executive director of the literacy council.
For more information about the event, visit www.loudounliteracy.org.
