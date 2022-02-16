Loudoun County Public Schools students can opt out of mask requirements starting Thursday after a circuit court judge granted a temporary injunction sought by three parents who challenged the school system's mask mandate.

Earlier Wednesday, the school system said masks would become optional Tuesday, Feb. 22, following the signing of legislation by Gov. Glenn Youngkin allowing parents statewide to opt out of mask mandates. That legislation required school systems to comply by March 1.

However, after the ruling late Wednesday by Loudoun Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher, the Loudoun school system notified parents that the optional policy for masks would go into effect immediately.

The Loudoun suit - started by parents Kristen Barnett, Heather Yescavage and Colin Doniger and later joined by Youngkin - demanded “immediate relief” for parents who feel their children were harmed by mandatory masking requirements.

Lawyers for the parents and state argued mandatory masking with cloth masks does not reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools. They also argued that wearing a mask is detrimental to the mental and physical health of schoolchildren, including children with learning disabilities and other special needs students who may need to see the uncovered facial expressions of their teachers.

“Schools continue to apply 2020 rules to 2022 facts,” said Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson.

Ferguson brought up the suspensions of 21 Loudoun students who did not wear masks in school, stating that the suspended children were missing out on their education, school sports and social events because they refused to comply with masking rules.

Lawyers for the school system argued that recent CDC evidence, as well as Virginia Department of Health guidelines, show that any type of mask still prevents some transmission of COVID-19. They argued that mandatory masking will reduce disease among immunocompromised teachers and students, who are at a higher risk of complications including death from COVID-19.

“A lot of the teachers and students have things like leukemia, pulmonary disease; they take medications,” a county schools attorney said. “They matter too, and they have to configure their lives around how to deal with this situation.”

Lawyers for the schools also argued that because school boards in Virginia are elected by citizens and mandated by the state constitution, they should have authority over school safety decisions.

“I am proud that my team successfully litigated this case in defense of parents’ rights," Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement after the ruling.