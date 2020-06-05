A team of fourth-graders from Louise Archer Elementary School recently placed first in the nation in a WordMasters Challenge competition, while a third-grade team from the school place second nationally.
Competing in the most difficult Gold Division, third-graders Keira Dunne, Mathew George and Ayyaan Ghala; fourth-graders Auden Alvarez, Luke Caldwell, Avi Dhanjal, Sanjeev Galigutta and Kallipe Gonos; and fifth-grader Alex Lu each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 32 third-graders, 39 fourth-graders, and 39 fifth-graders achieved perfect scores.
WordMasters is a critical-thinking and verbal-reasoning competition of 150,000 students from the U.S. in grades 3 to 8. Participants must first become familiar with a set of new words – considerably beyond grade level – and then use them to complete analogies that express various kinds of logical relationships.
