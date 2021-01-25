[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The fifth-grade team scored 193 points out of a possible 200 in the first of three meets this year, placing third in the nation. In addition, Louise Archer’s fourth-grade team scored 184 points to finish sixth nationwide, and the third-grade team earned an eighth place finish with 185 points.
Competing in the difficult gold division, fourth-graders Audrey Ban and Ayyaan Ghala and fifth-graders Gabriella Modine, Peyton Reed and Acacia Wright each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 37 fourth graders and 57 fifth graders achieved this result.
Other students from Louise Archer Elementary who achieved high scores in the meet included third-graders Bryce Blinstrub, Charlotte Floyd, Megan Lai, Jack Ryan and Elias Yoo; fourth-graders Zouli Alexandratos and Jack Kang; and fifth-graders August Bhatt, Annabelle Cho, Max Collins, Jack Couchman, Tiger Deng, Kalliope Gonos, Nolan Maffeo, Noah Nam, Areli Peralta and Carly Schweers. In the blue division, sixth-grader Meaghan McLaughlin received an outstanding score.
The students were coached by teachers Meghan McGrath, Rebekah Skousen, Christine Fish, Anne Marie Harris, Tracy Resnick, Kristen Toth and Julianne Kass.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships.
