As if instructing students remotely during the public-health crisis weren’t challenging enough, The Madeira School is preparing for a new leader, as well.
The private, all-girls school in McLean, which for the past decade has been led by Head of School Pilar Cabeza de Vaca, has sought to be a leading innovator in girls’ education, school officials said.
During Cabeza de Vaca’s tenure, Madeira implemented a modular schedule to deliver its academic program and other resources, be they people, infrastructure or technology. Providing curricula in an unusual way prepared the school well for the current health crisis, they said.
“We are learning a lot about education through this experience that we will take forward with us, even as we return to the schoolhouse,” said Dean of Faculty and Academics M.A. Mahoney. “In that way, this has been an exciting time for learning.”
Seeing the COVID-19 pandemic begin to set in, Madeira elected to switch to distance learning shortly before students left for spring break in mid-March. Like other Northern Virginia private and public schools, Madeira decided to deliver educational content using “synchronous” (i.e., delivered live by teachers over the Internet) and “asynchronous” (pre-recorded) methods.
“Asynchronous learning allows a student the opportunity to pace herself, to review and return to material as she learns, and to develop increased agency for her learning,” Mahoney said.
But because students neither experience high school in isolation nor do deep learning solitarily, Madeira also provides synchronous education to sustain relationships that support the girls’ education, Mahoney said.
Students can hold live video chats with teachers about upcoming essays or with peers concerning group projects, then on their own time watch instruction on everything from robotics code and French grammar to global civics. Student also can review videos or texts as often as needed, she said.
“It is a blend of both that allows for the kind of learning we seek,” Mahoney said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some Madeira students have been receiving lessons at their homes overseas, while others are doing so from locations in Virginia and across the U.S.
As some school districts learned the hard way during the crisis, technological capability is crucial for educating students remotely.
“Madeira education technology specialists reviewed all the tools the school already had at its disposal to make learning from a distance not only possible, but dimensional and effective,” school officials told the Sun Gazette.
Not all of the learning has stemmed from teacher lectures and assigned reading. For example, Madeira students who are studying Shakespeare have been performing some of the Bard’s monologues, sonnets and scenes via video.
Some teachers have used their online-learning platforms to allow guest speakers to address classes. In one case, the author of a textbook used in Madeira’s human-geography class participated in a live discussion, school officials said.
Madeira’s arts department has been offering its Entrepreneurship in the Arts series virtually. The department recently held a live Webinar for interested students and their families in which a steel-pan drummer and arts educator performed, spoke and held a question-and-answer session.
Madeira officials have postponed the school’s in-person commencement ceremony, which usually takes place in an outdoor amphitheater on the 376-acre campus, but are planning different ways of honoring this year’s graduating class.
School officials also have accelerated planned construction projects during the campus shutdown.
Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the public-health crisis, Madeira’s leaders will decide July 17 whether to resume on-campus classes on time this fall, or pursue alternative options.
Cabeza de Vaca, the ninth head of school in Madeira’s 104-year history, will retire at the end of this school year. She will be succeeded July 1 by Gretchen Warner.
