Matthew Sudnik, a teacher at Madeira School, is one of only 30 educators from across the nation to be selected as a World History Digital Education (WHDE) Fellow.
Fellows were selected through a competitive process, and participated in a July 6-16 trip to the Republic of Korea, where they visited key historical sites and museums and participated in discussions with scholars. The trip was sponsored by the Korea Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.