The James Madison High School “Pride of Vienna” Band is conducting its annual tag-day fundraiser in a different format this year.
Because of restrictions on students canvassing communities, parents will be distributing tag-day information through neighborhoods in the school’s attendance area. The effort will run through Oct. 3.
For information and to make a contribution, see the Website at www.jmhsband.org.
